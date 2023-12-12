Breast cancer patients in Sabah to receive financial aid

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 12): Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS), Persatuan Kebajikan Islam Jabatan Perkhidmatan Perubatan dan Kesihatan Sabah (PERKIPS) and Roche Malaysia Sdn Bhd on Tuesday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) to give financial aid for breast cancer patients.

“I would like to congratulate MUIS, PERKIPS and Roche Malaysia Sdn Bhd for introducing an innovative model, the ‘Zakat for HER’ Innovative Financing Model. This model is highly practical in pooling finances, creating a collective effort to support treatment costs for individuals facing financial challenges in the low-income B40 and M40 groups,” Yahya said.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony here on Tuesday, Yahya explained that the fund is specifically designed to target early-stage HER-2 positive breast cancer patients, especially eligible Muslim individuals for neoadjuvant treatment, based on criteria agreed upon by oncology experts.

The selection process aims to accommodate the financial constraints faced by patients and the initiative will continue for a year or until the quota of 14 patients is reached, he said adding, “this effort reflects our commitment to addressing the unique needs of this demographic in their cancer treatment journey.

Yahya pointed out that the healthcare system, especially in the field of cancer care, is witnessing an annual increase of 11 per cent.

According to him, the challenge faced by the National Cancer Formulary is that not every cancer patient has equal access to solutions that offer better outcomes or the potential to obtain a cure, especially in the early stages of their disease.

Considering the existing financing landscape cannot sustain the future cancer healthcare ecosystem and it is estimated that annual increase of 50,000 new cases, an anticipated 11 per cent rise would be recorded in the next five years.

“In facing this challenge, the Ministry of Health, as the primary healthcare payer, grapples with 49.3 per cent of the financial burden. Particularly, individuals in the low-income group face barriers to accessing innovative treatments due to financial constraints complicated by complex financing processes,” he lamented.

Yahya explained that the proposed solution is a pragmatic strategy that encourages financing contributions through CSR or donations, establishing a sustainable model that goes beyond traditional limitations.

By prioritizing equitable access, it not only enhances healthcare provision but also empowers individuals, offering them a way to regain control of their lives and reduce broader societal costs associated with the disease, he stressed.

“Through this collaboration, we can foster innovation to invest in the future of those affected by cancer. Roche’s involvement signifies a commitment to continuous investment in research and development for the improvement of our community’s health.

“To manage and oversee this initiative, the PERKIPS platform, a non-profit designed to handle resources based on established criteria and generate non-clinical evidence, has been introduced.

“The ‘Zakat for HER”‘ Innovative Financing Model is a practical response to the challenges we face. It represents a collaborative effort to address the financial barriers faced by individuals dealing with cancer and creates a sustainable and equitable pathway to innovative treatment, providing hope and support to those in need,” Yahya said.