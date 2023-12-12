Bukit Semuja rep: Ranchan Recreational Park due for upgrades to continue attracting visitors

SERIAN (Dec 12): The popular Ranchan Recreational Park is due for upgrades to continue attracting visitors, said Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus.

Therefore, John said he had organised a meeting involving Serian District Council (MDS) and consultants to gather suggestions and ideas to upgrade and redevelop Ranchan Recreational Park.

He also revealed the meeting held at the Ranchan Hall saw the attendance of MDS chairman Lim Hock Meng, deputy chairman Nicholas Jub and secretary Tay Guan Huat as well as officers from Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA).

“The upgrading and Redevelopment of the Ranchan Recreational Park is one of several proposals to be implemented by the GKCDA in the Bukit Semuja constituency.

“Many inputs have been submitted and we hope that the MDS team together with the consultants will continue to propose improvements that meet the current needs and demands, so that Ranchan will be as popular as it was in the past,” said John.

On another matter, John said efforts are also ongoing to improve the digital infrastructure in Serian.

As such, he and GKCDA special officer Datu Ik Pahon Joyik will be visiting the Serian Digital Hub and the Digital Economy Centre (PEDI) Tangga Plaman to see the condition of digital business and facilities in these two premises.

“There is a proposal to build a new digital hub in Serian as preparation in our efforts to make Serian a smart city in the future,” he added.