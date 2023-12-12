Christmas celebrants let down by high costs of goods

KUCHING (Dec 12): As the Christmas festivities draw near in a fortnight, some young employees share a mixed sense of letdown, attributing it to the constraints imposed by the present economic conditions on their preferred methods of holiday celebration.

Graphic designer, Edmund Badun, 33, mentions that this year, he is compelled to pool funds with his family for Christmas expenses. He observes that the increased cost of raw ingredients has imposed some limitations on their budget.

“As like every year, my family and I host an open house for Christmas celebrations. However, this year, we’ve opted for catering instead of cooking, finding it more convenient,” explained Edmund, adding that this decision also serves as a means to prevent food wastage.

He goes on to explain that, because of the increasing expenses, their family has decided to hold their open house for just one day.

“However, we are still able to arrange a second open house day, though with fewer offerings for the guests; which is unfortunate, as we would prefer to host a much longer open house,” he said.

A private sector worker, Valerie Isabelle James, 28, echoes a similar sentiment.

“This year as usual, I celebrate Christmas modestly yet joyfully. Joyful because it is during this time that we take the opportunity to gather with friends, both near and far, as well as family members – especially after two years of celebrating under controlled conditions.

“Given the current economic situation, it is undeniable that we have been somewhat affected as the price of goods, especially essential ones, continue to rise in line with the cost of living,” said Valerie.

To alleviate this burden, Valerie stated her family and her are only focusing on purchasing essential goods that can last long.

“My family and I have purchased essential goods for the festive season, which can last up to two to three months or even more, well in advance.

“However, if there are more affordable alternatives, it helps in saving costs,” she said.

On another note, a 28-year-old teacher, who wishes to remain anonymous, says the ongoing economic conditions do not significantly impact his ability to celebrate Christmas and he will continue to observe the holiday in a moderate manner, just as he had done in previous years.

“One can’t deny that today’s economy has slightly impacted our daily life. All goods prices have increased drastically over this year and it has burdened both private and government sector employees who celebrate Christmas.

“However, we can still celebrate this holiday with our family without spending a fortune. It depends on how we manage our finances for Christmas,” he said.

However, he acknowledges that the government has come up with numerous measures to ensure the prices of necessities do not go overboard during the festive season.

“Let’s not forget about the true meaning of the Christmas celebrations. Do not let your savings dry up from excessive spending on unnecessary things,” he added.