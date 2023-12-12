DAP’s Lim Hui Ying, Chan Foong Hin switch to new portfolios

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 12): Two deputy ministers from the Democratic Action Party (DAP), namely Lim Hui Ying and Datuk Chan Foong Hin, have switched portfolios to Deputy Minister of Finance and Deputy Minister of Plantation and Commodities respectively, following a Cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

Lim, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tanjong, Penang, was formerly the deputy minister of education while Chan, MP for Kota Kinabalu, was previously the deputy minister of agriculture and food security.

Meanwhile, Anwar also announced new deputy ministers, namely Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad, M Kulasegaran, Datuk Ramanan Ramakrishnan, Wong Kah Woh and Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

Additionally, Anwar announced that Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Legal and Institutional Reforms) Ramkarpal Singh and Deputy Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Siti Aminah Aching were dropped.

The reshuffle also saw the number of ministers in the Cabinet increased to 31 from 28 while the number of deputy ministers expanded to 29 from 27, bringing the total Cabinet members to 60. – Bernama