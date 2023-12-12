DCCI places particular emphasis on developing digital marketing talents among Dayaks, says secretary

MIRI (Dec 12): The Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) places particular emphasis on developing digital marketing talents among the Dayak communities in the state.

DCCI secretary Libat Langub said this initiative aligns with its agenda to position itself as an essential component hub for the state and nation.

“The importance of Dayaks remaining competitive and capable in the global market is paramount in spearheading digital marketing development.

“This agenda is crucial for nurturing young talents and inspiring Dayak entrepreneurs to take up business ventures,” he stated in his address when officiating at the closing ceremony of the Digital Marketing Course in Lawas recently.

In addition to providing and exposing the Dayak entrepreneurs through courses like this, Libat hoped that DCCI would also play a crucial role in sharing valuable tools.

He suggested that this could include inviting Dayak entrepreneurs to business conventions and seminars to ensure they benefit from the opportunity to market their products, meeting demands not only locally but also internationally.

At the same time, he acknowledged the success achieved by DCCI, which has benefitted over 1,000 Dayak entrepreneurs since it began conducting courses in various places, including Kuching, Sibu, Kapit, Miri, Bintulu, Belaga and Lawas.

“This is the second such course held in Lawas after the first one conducted in April this year to introduce and unearth potential talents in marketing local products online such as the ‘Adan’ rice, handicrafts, including places that have the potential to lure foreign tourists and visitors to come to this place.”

He expressed optimism that such courses could inspire and attract other Dayaks of Lun Bawang ethnicity in the district to take up digital marketing, helping them generate a higher income compared to the traditional approach.

With better training facilities made available, such as the Lawas Innovation Hub, DCCI, he said, would continue to work with other agencies to complement the aspirations set by the state government.

A total of 20 participants completed the three-day course conducted by trainer Edwin Engbart Gara from Gara International.