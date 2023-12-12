Dr Zaliha pledges to further develop Federal Territories after change in portfolio

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 12): Dr Zaliha Mustafa, who has been appointed as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), is committed to shouldering the trust and responsibility to further develop the Federal Territories.

Dr Zaliha, in a statement today, said that she welcomed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement, in today’s Cabinet reshuffle, regarding the change of her portfolio from minister of health to minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories).

“I will carry out the trust given by the prime minister with full trust and responsibility, in line with the aspirations of the unity government and Malaysia Madani, to further develop the Federal Territories through aspects of social and economic development of the Federal Territories community,” she said.

Dr Zaliha also took the opportunity to express her gratitude and deep appreciation to all staff of the Ministry of Health (MOH), for the support given during her tenure leading the ministry. — Bernama