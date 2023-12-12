Fadillah: Focus on resolving outstanding MA63 issues

KUCHING (Dec 12): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof says his focus will be on resolving outstanding issues surrounding the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He said this in a statement after he was given the new role of minister-in-charge of Sabah and Sarawak affairs, following the reshuffling of the federal Cabinet by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

“For Sabah and Sarawak affairs, priority will be given to continuing efforts to promptly resolve outstanding issues and putting MA63 in its proper place, thus bridging the physical, economic and social gap between Sarawak and Sabah with Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

Fadillah, who also holds another new portfolio, Minister of Energy Transition and Public Utilities, said the reshuffle is not just intended to fill up vacancies but more to strengthen the action and administration of the Unity Government.

The appointment of new faces, the creation of new ministries, the reorganisation of responsibilities in existing ministries, and the exchange of portfolios are believed to be able to drive every plan or agenda that has been carefully arranged by the Madani government for the well-being of the people, he added.

“Among the Prime Minister’s main considerations in carrying out the reshuffling are national interests and political stability.

“These are very important because for us to move and strengthen the economy, we must attract investors,” he pointed out.

He believed that the Prime Minister had carefully assessed the suitability of each minister and their appointed portfolios based on their respective knowledge and skills, after closely monitoring them.

“My deepest appreciation and thanks to YAB Prime Minister for continuing to trust me to hold the position of Deputy Prime Minister and trusting me to lead the new ministry, the Ministry of Energy Transition and Public Utilities and the minister (in charge) of Sabah and Sarawak affairs.

“As it was with the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities and the Ministry of Works, I vow to do my best in carrying out the trust and responsibility in these new ministries,” he said, while urging staff and officers in the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities to work closely with the new minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

“I would also like to invite all the newly appointed Cabinet ministers to continue to focus on working for the people and the country and further strengthen racial unity in the Madani Government when facing challenges in 2024 and the following years which are expected to be more challenging.

“Regardless of race, religion and political beliefs, hopefully we can together build a stable, developed and prosperous Malaysia based on the Federal Constitution and principles of the Rukun Negara,” said Fadillah.

Besides being one of two deputy prime ministers in the previous Cabinet, Fadillah leads the new ministry that was carved out from the previous Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC).

Meanwhile, Anwar when commenting on Fadillah’s new role as minister in charge of Sabah and Sarawak affairs, said: “Since we have made the affairs of all states including Sabah and Sarawak directly the affairs of the Cabinet, there will be no Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Minister. It will be handled by the Deputy Prime Minister (Fadillah) himself.”

In the previous Cabinet, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali held the Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions portfolio.

Armizan was appointed today as Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.