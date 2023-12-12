Fadillah retains DPM post, holds new portfolio

KUCHING (Dec 12): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Sarawak senior vice president Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has been retained as a deputy prime minister in Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s new cabinet and has been entrusted with a new portfolio.

Announcing the cabinet reshuffle in Putrajaya today, Anwar said Fadillah is now also Minister of Energy Transition and Public Utilities and he is also the minister in-charge of Sabah and Sarawak affairs.

Besides being one of two deputy prime ministers in the previous cabinet, Fadillah, who is Petra Jaya Member of Parliament, was also the Plantation and Commodities Minister.

The new Plantation and Commodities Minister is Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

The prime minister pointed out that the Ministry of Energy Transition and Public Utilities is a new ministry split from the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC).

On Fadillah’s new role as the the minister in-charge of Sabah and Sarawak affairs, Anwar said: “Since we have made the affairs of all states including Sabah and Sarawak directly the affairs of the Cabinet, there will be no Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Minister. It will be handled by the Deputy Prime Minister (Fadillah) himself.”

In the previous cabinet, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali held the Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions portfolio.

Armizan was appointed as Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living today.