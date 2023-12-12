Fadillah retains DPM post, holds two new portfolios

KUCHING (Dec 12): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Sarawak senior vice president Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has been retained as a deputy prime minister in Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s new cabinet and he now holds two new portfolios.

Announcing the cabinet reshuffle in Putrajaya today, Anwar said Fadillah is now also Minister of Energy Transition and Public Utilities as well as the Minister in-charge of Sabah and Sarawak Affairs.

Besides being one of two deputy prime ministers in the previous cabinet, Fadillah, who is Petra Jaya Member of Parliament, was also the Plantation and Commodities Minister.

