KOTA KINABALU (Dec 12): The first Lexus showroom in Sabah is now open to customers.

Borneo Mobility (Sabah) Sdn Bhd Executive Chairman Khong Man Cheong said Sabah’s first Lexus showroom is the country’s eighth one.

“Borneo Mobility is happy to bring the Lexus brand to Sabah. Lexus is a brand sold in more than 90 countries,” he said at the launching of the showroom at Mile 5.5 Tuaran Road operated by the company.

Present to grace the launching were Lexus Malaysia president Datuk Ravindran K and UMW Toyota Motor deputy chairman Takashi Obata.

He added that Lexus had been named as the most trusted brand in reliability and it had also won five awards in quality, dependability and performance.

“Now, customers can buy Lexus here. We have three commitments. The first is being new in Sabah, we will create the Lexus brand awareness and sell more. The second is as a Lexus dealer, we are committed to bring a full range of Lexus to test drive. And third, we strive to give our customers good car ownership and the best Lexus customer care,” he said.

Available models for test drive at the showroom at Kolombong, Inanam are the Lexus UX, Lexus ES, Lexus NX F Sport, Lexus RX 350 and Lexus RX 500 Hybrid.

The eighth Lexus showroom brings the brand closer to customers in Sabah, said Ravidran.

“We want to give the perfect car for customers to enjoy. We want to focus on the customers,” he said.