Four working committees to be formed in relation to Progressive Wage Policy, says deputy minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 12): Four working committees will be formed to support the Special Cabinet Committee and Implementation Executive Committee on Progressive Wage Policy, focusing on policy development, system development, skills upgrading, and annual salary increase guide.

Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib said these committees will work out the Progressive Wage Policy implementation mechanism to ensure the implementation of each programme follows the set direction and strategy.

“This includes having an in-depth look at the salary increase guide, incentive provision monitoring mechanism and audit,” she said in winding up the Supply Bill 2024 debate for the Economy Ministry in the Dewan Negara today.

The Progressive Wage Policy will start on a pilot basis in June 2024 involving 1,000 companies with an allocation of not more than RM50 million.

“The selection of companies is based on factors such as where there is a higher need for worker salary increase and represents sectors and companies that are ready to implement the Progressive Wage Policy.

“The comprehensive policy implementation and the allocation to be provided for it will be finalised after the evaluation of the pilot project implementation is done in September 2024,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Progressive Wage Policy White Paper recommendations will be debated on December 14 following the paper’s tabling last month.

Touching on the government’s central database system Padu, Hanifah Hajar said the progress stands at 93.3 per cent to date.

“The user acceptance test has been conducted from November 28 to December 5, 2023. Subsequently, the security posture assessment and performance test session is expected to be held starting tomorrow (December 13),” she said.

The Padu system will be available for users from January 1 until March 31, 2024, for personal information update and validation.

From April 1, 2024, data and information submitted through the Padu system will be analysed based on use cases to determine the target groups for subsidy re-targeting. — Bernama