Garbage collecting service doubled in Penampang

PENAMPANG (Dec 12): The Penampang District Council has doubled its garbage collecting service by purchasing 10 new compactor trucks.

The handing over of the trucks from supplier Tan Chong Group to District Officer Francis Chong on Tuesday was witnessed by Local Government and Housing Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Datuk Dr Jamili Nais.

Jamili when speaking to the media, said increasing the council’s fleet of compactor trucks is part of its efforts to improve and increase its services to the residents and business community in the district.

“The total cost of the trucks is about RM5 million,” he said, adding that currently the council has 11 compactor trucks and four RORO.

This move is also in line with the upgrading of the Penampang District Council to a Municipal Council next year, he added.

Meanwhile Chong added that the council is proposing to expand its garbage collection service to a few sub-districts or villages in Moyog.

“We are looking at five sub-districts in Moyog for a start because we know now that some of the villagers are disposing of their garbage in the collection centres located in towns or residential areas.

“So we propose to build collection centres near the community halls of these kampungs or sub-districts and the district council will collect the rubbish from the centres. We hope to be able to do this as soon as possible.

“If can by next year, we will work out the collection schedule, maybe once a week,” Chong said.

Jamili added that this would be cheaper than what the private garbage collecting companies are charging the villagers.

On the issue of the parking fees in Donggongon town, Jamili told reporters that the issue was still under discussion.

“The discussion also included the payment method that would be used once the parking fee system is imposed. We are looking at a hybrid method where the consumers can use a parking coupon or pay using an app. This matter is now in the final discussion stage,” he said.