Keep improving services for community’s benefit, Kemas educators told

SIBU (Dec 12): Community Development Department (Kemas) educators must ensure that the knowledge imparted in its kindergartens and adult skills and literacy classes are in line with the needs of the 21st century.

In making the call, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Jefferson Jamit said Kemas should continuously work towards improving its services for the children and adults involved in its programmes.

“Kemas staff should always adopt a positive work culture such as being disciplined, responsible and professional in carrying out the duties entrusted upon them,” he said when officiating at Kemas Kapit’s star-rating award ceremony, here Sunday night.

Among those present was Kemas Kapit officer Leena Tero.

Jamit, who is Bukit Goram assemblyman, said the star rating awarded to Kemas Kapit is in recognition of its staff’s excellent work performance, and ought to serve as motivation for them to continue to deliver.

Evaluation for the star rating award encompasses asset management, financial management, documentation management, and classroom management, among others.

During the ceremony, Jamit also announced a grant of RM10,000 for Kemas Kapit.