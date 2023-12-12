KPDN Sri Aman raids warehouse, seizes 15,000 litres of diesel

KUCHING (Dec 12): A warehouse used to illegally store subsidised diesel was raided by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDN) in Sri Aman on Monday.

According to a statement by KPDN Sri Aman, the raid was conducted in collaboration with the police based on information and surveillance.

The inspection inside the premises led to the discovery of approximately 15,000 litres of diesel and equipment used for the illegal activities.

“Initial information indicated the syndicate allegedly used two prime mover trucks to purchase subsidised diesel at fuel stations around Sri Aman.

“The diesel would then be transported to the warehouse and placed in storage tanks before being transferred to another tanker truck for sale to third parties,” it said.

In addition, a total of 15 storage tanks with a capacity of 1,000 litres each were found in the warehouse.

Also seized during the raid were two lorries and several equipment (including the diesel) estimated to be worth RM137,550.

A local man in his 30s was also apprehended to assist in investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Supply Control Act 1961. If found guilty, a person can be fined up to RM1 million or imprisoned for a term not exceeding three years, or both.

“For the subsequent offence, the fine can amount to not more than RM3 million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both.

“Corporations can be fined up to not more than RM2 million for the first offence and for the subsequent offence can be fined up to not more than RM5 million,” it said.

KPDN Sri Aman issued a stern warning and emphasised the ministry will not compromise with any parties found to be involved in syndicates and fraudulent activities related to controlled goods.

Stringent action will be taken, including prosecution in court based on the provisions of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122) and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613).

“If found guilty under Act 613, a person is liable for imprisonment of no more than 15 years and fined no less than five times the profit gained from illegal activities or the equipment used when the offence was committed, or RM5 million, whichever is higher.”

KPDN Sri Aman said the public can provide information through its e-aduan 2.0 portal at http://eaduan.kpdn.gov.my or by calling their call centre at 1-800-886-800 or by emailing [email protected] or by using the EZ ADU KPDN app.

Information can also be channelled to the Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) via 03-88826088/6245 or through WhatsApp at 019-848 8000 /019-279 4317 or through KPDN Sri Aman office at 083-323836.