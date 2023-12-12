KRT’s blood donation drive records 43 successful donors

BINTULU (Dec 12): A total of 43 individuals successfully donated blood during a campaign organised by the Taman Bandar Jaya neighbourhood watch committee (KRT) at The Spring Shopping Mall, here on Sunday.

KRT Taman Bandar Jaya chairman Kapitan George Ngo said the blood donation drive was one of their community service projects for this year.

It was jointly organised with Bintulu Hospital blood bank and the management of The Spring Shopping Mall Bintulu.

“Each successful donor received one 5kg pack of rice as well as refreshments,” he said.

Ngo also extended his appreciation to event sponsors Pemanca Datuk Dr Francis Toh Chiew Peng, Datuk Lu Tiong Kee and Goh Siew Hing.

“Most importantly, I want to thank the blood donors for supporting our blood donation campaign in the effort to save people’s lives,” he added.

During the event, KRT Taman Bandar Jaya also donated 50kg of rice to Bintulu Perpikat Centre.