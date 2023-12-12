Mohamed Khaled surprised by portfolio change

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 12): Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today expressed surprise over the portfolio change in the Cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I don’t want to comment because I’m still surprised,” he said when approached by reporters after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) and Malaysia Academic Consortium Sdn Bhd here.

Some ministers remained in the Cabinet but switched portfolios including Mohamed Khaled, who has been moved from the MOHE to the Defence Ministry, replacing Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

In turn, Mohamad will take charge of the Foreign Ministry, previously headed by Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, who is the new Higher Education Minister. – Bernama