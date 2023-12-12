Motac looks to optimise M’sia-China flight connectivity via Hainan Airlines

BINTULU (Dec 12): The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) is exploring the potential to optimise and improve flight connectivity between Malaysia and China through Hainan Airlines’ 11 subsidiaries.

Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said this includes connecting flights, direct flights and charter services, to maximise business and tourism exchange between the people of both countries.

“This is doubly important for us given the start of the visa-free policy between Malaysia and China, and the upcoming 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our nations next year in 2024,” he said on Facebook yesterday following his meeting with representatives from Hainan Airlines Group and other travel agencies in Beijing.

The Bintulu MP believed that these two milestones would undoubtedly lead to a surge in travel between both countries and demand for more flights.

Therefore, he said it is important for all parties to work together closely to discuss matters such as flight frequencies, passenger and seating capacities, flight times and opening or adding new routes.

“This includes the development of more direct flights between the first and second tier cities in Malaysia and China,” he added.

Tiong said in terms of marketing and promotion strategies, three agencies namely Tianshiyuan Travel, Beijing Bao Sheng Air Service, and Beijing Little DragonFly Airline Service have reached a long-term strategic partnership with AirAsia.

“The combined sales of AirAsia tickets by these three agencies account for 35 per cent of AirAsia’s global ticket sales and 70 per cent of AirAsia’s sales in China.

“Each month, they deposit an average of $70 million into AirAsia’s prepaid account,” said Tiong.

In addition, he said the two sides also explored the potential for cooperation in promoting charter flights and Muslim-friendly tourism through JD.com’s vast platform.