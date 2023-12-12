Nanta: Works Ministry receives 5,836 complaints via MYJalan app, solves 1,203 cases as of December 6

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 12): The Works Ministry (KKR) has solved 1,203 complaints, out of 5,836 received via the MYJalan application, as of December 6, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Its minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said of the 5,836 complaints received on the MyJalan application, which was launched on August 24, 1,532 of them involved KKR-supervised roads, whereas 4,304 were under the purview of other authorities.

“From the 1,532 complaints, roads with potholes recorded the highest number of complaints at 523, followed by damaged roads and streetlights at 289 each, traffic lights (161), road markings (96), obstruction (77), signage (34), public facilities (31), street furniture (22) as well as landslides (10),” he said during the winding up debate for the ministry’s Supply Bill 2024 at the Dewan Negara today.

Nanta said the data collected through the MYJalan application is not only to help the ministry make analyses, comparisons and decisions but will serve as the master data in analysing damage and improving road conditions nationwide.

He added that the data will also help the ministry, state government and local authorities (PBT) in planning, including applying for road maintenance allocations from the Ministry of Finance.

The MYJalan campaign represents an advocacy platform for all, including stakeholders, users, and highway industry players, apart from giving space to motorists to lodge complaints in the event of road damage.

Meanwhile, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Adam Adli Abd Halim, said that the ministry is prepared to carry out further research with the Ministry of Education (MOE), regarding the proposal that former footballers, who have represented the country more than 50 times and have a coaching certificate, are given an allowance of RM2,000 a month to teach at school.

He said that this proposal to allow school students to be coached by former national players, which was put forward by Senator Datuk Mohd Hisamudin Yahaya, is a good idea, and will certainly be considered by the ministry.

“The government has taken note of the proposal and is ready to carry out further research at the appropriate level, including a meeting of the highest sports development committee, which also involves the MOE as the proposal concerns the ministry.

“The ministry is indeed considering the contribution of former sports athletes, and the proposal can be considered similar to specific programmes we have implemented such as the National Football Development Programme (NFDP) and the National Hockey Development Programme (NHDP),” he said.

Adam Adli added that the ministry, through the National Sports Institute (ISN), always supports former national athletes to follow structured coaching science education programmes, to enable them to be certified as licenced coaches through the National Coaching Licencing Scheme. — Bernama