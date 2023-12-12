Over 90 SMK Taee students take part in uniform units camping carnival

SERIAN (Dec 12): A total of 90 participants from various uniform bodies of SMK Taee and a team of 25 service patrol from the pre-university class took part in the ‘Integrated Camping for Uniform Units Carnival’ held by school’s co-curricular unit recently.

SMK Taee principal Julius Mundor said the event held at the school’s permanent campsite was aimed to improve the participants’ skills as well as to provide motivation, improve self-esteem, and increase organisational and communication skills.

The two-day one-night the carnival featured activities including first aid simulation, backwoods cooking, jungle survival and trekking, marching, and cultural night.

The main event was the lighting up of the campfire.

Pretty Amisha Amanda (Scouts) and Melvin Michael Jackpira (Police Cadet) emerged as the best girl and boy participant.

Meanwhile, the best, sporting and credible camper went to Ellzenden Welden of the Malaysian Red Crescent unit.

The St John’s Ambulance team was the overall champion for this year’s camp.