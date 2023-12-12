PBS, STAR cooperation to start with co-hosting Christmas open house

PENAMPANG (Dec 12): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili has extended the Presidential Task Force until March 31, 2024.

PBS deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam said this during chairing the party’s Supreme Council meeting held at its headquarters in Donggongon here on Tuesday.

Among the issues discussed during the last meeting of this year was a cooperation between PBS and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) to start with both co-hosting a Christmas open house together.

The meeting was also held to endorse the joint committee to discuss areas of close cooperation that are beneficial to both parties. The committee is headed jointly by the secretary generals of their respective parties.

It also discussed the recent amendments to the party’s constitution which have yet to get the approval from the Registar of Societies.

Due to this, the meeting decided that for 2024, the current practice of having the annual general meetings for all branches and divisions will continue from January to June culminating in the General Congress to be held later in 2024.

The meeting also reiterated the commitment by PBS in fully supporting the current Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-Pakatan Harapan (GRS-PH) State Government led by Datuk Seri Haji Hajiji Haji Noor.

PBS is also going to conduct an in-house retreat to prepare the Supreme Council members and division heads early next year in preparation for a possible early election.