Petronas recognises success of local oil and gas vendors

KUCHING (Dec 12): Petronas recently acknowledged the accomplishments of local oil and gas, services and equipment (OGSE) vendors and service providers who have contributed to the growth of the oil and gas industry in the state.

It said in a news release that this year’s event witnessed the commemoration of 49 Sarawakian vendors, a stark increase from compared to the 11 vendors commemorated in 2022.

The commemoration award was presented by Petronas vice president of Group Procurement Freida Amat during a ceremony which served as a platform to strengthen the collaboration between Petronas and the Sarawak government in the oil and gas and energy space.

The commemoration marked the progress achieved in the industry and served as a testament to the robust collaboration between Petronas, the Sarawak government, and the local OGSE industry players.

Both Petronas and the state government remain committed to enhance a stable, conducive business and investment environment, to strengthen the capacity and capabilities which will further contribute to Sarawak and Malaysia’s economic growth.