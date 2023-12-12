PM Anwar says will announce additional ministers to Cabinet at 11am today

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 12): New ministers to the federal Cabinet will be announced at 11am today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said there will be “some” more ministers as he will be delegating some of the tasks he had taken on personally after taking office in November last year.

“At 11am today. There will be some additional, but it will not be larger than before because I’m transferring some of my tasks,” he told reporters after attending the Finance Ministry assembly here.

Chinese vernacular paper Sin Chew Daily yesterday cited unnamed sources saying Anwar is expected to replace Dr Zaliha Mustafa and V. Sivakumar two ministers who are the health and human resources ministers respectively, with the replacements being newcomers to his administration.

Damansara MP Gobind Singh Deo from DAP is among those speculated to replace Sivakumar while Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, currently the acting minister of domestic trade and cost of living, is expected to be permanently appointed with the alternative candidate being incumbent Deputy Local Government Development Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

Incumbent Titiwangsa MP Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani and Kuala Selangor MP Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad are also set to be appointed ministers in the Cabinet reshuffle, according to Sin Chew Daily.

Other speculated changes include a portfolio swap between Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir; the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry might be separated into two; and the Federal Territories Ministry – which Anwar dissolved after taking office last year – could be revived.

The reshuffle is taking place a year after the unity government came into power.

Anwar had jokingly said on December 1 that a Cabinet reshuffle will happen before the end of the year. – Malay Mail