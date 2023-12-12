Premier: Fadillah’s ‘fitting’ appointment as Energy Minister can further posit M’sia as green hub

KUCHING (Dec 12): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has expressed confidence that Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof can realign energy policies to position Malaysia as a green hub in this region following his appointment as Minister of Energy Transition and Public Utilities.

The premier said this via a WhatsApp message while thanking Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for appointing a fellow Sarawakian to helm this portfolio during the latest federal Cabinet reshuffle today.

Abang Johari described Fadillah’s appointment to the new portfolio as “fitting”.

“Thank you to the YAB Prime Minister (Anwar) for giving the Energy portfolio to YB Dato Sri Fadillah.

“With Sarawak’s emphasis on renewable energy, it (the appointment) is just fitting for Fadillah to realign energy policies to position Malaysia as a green hub in the region,” he said.

Fadillah, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu senior vice president, was also appointed as the minister in-charge of Sabah and Sarawak Affairs.