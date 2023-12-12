Returning as health minister, Dzulkefly says time to take care of unfinished business

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 12): Returning Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said today he was brought back to the ministry to finish what he started during his stint in the 2018 Pakatan Harapan government.

Speaking to reporters outside of Istana Negara, Dzulkefly said he intends to continue his plan from back then, and expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for trusting him.

“Correct, one of the reasons I was brought back was to fulfil my reform agendas, my ambitions, projects and programmes.

“I want to do my utmost best and I’m grateful to the King and prime minister for the opportunity,” he said.

Dzulkefly — a three-term Kuala Selangor MP — previously served as health minister for nearly two years in the short-lived Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration under Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Previously known for starting the ban on smoking in restaurants, he had also led the country’s initial Covid-19 response before the change in government.

His predecessor Dr Zaliha Mustafa — whose stint has been criticised — has today been moved to head the Federal Territory Ministry.

Today, he and 10 others were sworn in as new ministers and deputies under Anwar’s cabinet reshuffle following his PH coalition’s one year in office. — Malay Mail