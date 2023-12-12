Sabah sets 42 pct enrollment rate for STEM students

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 12): Sabah aims to achieve a 42 per cent enrollment rate for students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects by 2025.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor disclosed that currently, Sabah has recorded a 28 per cent enrolment rate of STEM students which is the second highest nationally.

According to Hajiji, enrolment is a fundamental issue that needs to be addressed and with the continuous efforts of the government and support from the community, including parents, Sabah is expected to reach the target of a 42 percent enrolment rate by 2025.

“This effort aligns with the state government’s commitment to provide the best education to the rakyat in Sabah, particularly in STEM, to produce quality human capital,” he said during the opening ceremony of the Keningau Science Centre at the Sabah Library Keningau Branch on Tuesday.

Hajiji’s speech was delivered by Deputy Chief Minister cum Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry, Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

Hajiji stressed that the government is concerned about the preparedness of young people to face unpredictable global changes, especially regarding future job trends.

“By 2027, it is anticipated that 69 million new STEM-related jobs will be created, while 83 million existing jobs will be discontinued. Various initiatives to promote science have been implemented through collaboration with strategic partners from the state, federal government, and local and international agencies,” he pointed out.

The goal, Hajiji said, is to cultivate students’ interest in STEM subjects, encouraging them to pursue careers in these fields.

“With the best education, including mastering science, technology, and innovation, we can improve the quality of life for the people, ultimately contributing to the success and excellence of the country, especially Sabah,” he stressed, adding that this is in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Development Plan, which emphasizes human capital development.

The establishment of the RM3 million science centre, under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) development allocation, is not just a building but a symbol of resilience and creativity in teaching science through an unconventional approach.

The hands-on, minds-on, hearts-on concept introduced is a revolutionary form of science teaching and learning and the effort aims to spark interest among students, guiding them into STEM fields.

“The establishment of this science centre also represents the government’s effort to provide equal opportunities to students and communities in the hinterlands. It is a step towards equalizing the science experience for students to ensure there is no gap between those living in urban and rural areas.

“This will shape and produce a younger generation skilled not only in STEM but also creative in innovating, with entrepreneurial spirit to commercialize their work, thereby making a significant economic impact on the local area, especially the Keningau district,” he added.