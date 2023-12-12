Use digital tools in teaching, Fatimah tells educators

MUKAH (Dec 12) All teaching staff and educators are advised to utilise fully digital facilities in providing education.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said this will help a lot from the academic aspect, curriculum and co-curriculum.

“Make full use of digital facilities to attract the interest of students and anyone especially related to education,” she said during SMK Oya ‘Student Achievement Appreciation’ ceremony yesterday.

As a show of support, the Dalat assemblywoman said SMK Oya will have an LED screen next year.

“The use of the screen is expected to help especially among educators to nurture the interest of the target group in education,” she said.

Fatimah also encouraged the students to sharpen their language skills, especially in English.

“Other than Bahasa Melayu, learning English is important to acquire knowledge and as preparation to pursue your studies to a higher level.

“Furthermore, Sarawak will implement free tertiary education for our students pursuing their studies at our own universities in 2026,” she added.

On the SMK Oya tuition programme, she said she wants it to be continued next year for the benefit of the students.

Also present were Dalat District education officer Magdaline Jon and SMK Oya principal Tawaran Gani.