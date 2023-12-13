22 penambang operators join Facelift Perahu Tambang project

KUCHING (Dec 13): A total 22 perahu tambang (penambang) boat operators here are taking part in the Facelift Perahu Tambang project to spruce up their boats and ensure better safety for their passengers.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said this project, funded by the Sarawak government, aims to give the penambang boats a new look as well as to attract tourists.

“Through the state government’s Facelift Perahu Tambang project, the boats operating at the Kuching Waterfront will be given a new look with Sarawak ethnic motifs as well as the installation of solar powered lights.

“It is certainly an attraction for visitors to cross the Sarawak River,” he said in his speech text read by his deputy Dato Henry Harry Jinep at the launch of the River Safety and Cleanliness Campaign at the Kuch­ing Waterfront today.

Lee also said all 22 boat operators involved in this project have been given licenses and River Transport Permits including insurance coverage.

According to the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, this project involved two phases with a total expenditure of RM710,000 involving the licensing process, River Transport Permit, insurance and safety equipment.

Meanwhile, Henry on behalf of Lee also presented safety equipment such as life jackets, fire extinguishers and first aid kits to the boat operators involved.

Henry in his personal remarks suggested to the penambang operators to establish an association to make it easier for the government to channel aid.

“With the existence of this association, it will be easier to channel any form of donations and assistance from both the Sarawak government and private agencies,” he said.

Also present were Sarawak Rivers Board chairman Dr Murni Suhaili, Director of the Marine Department Department Sarawak Region Marzuki Ibrahim, Director of North Kuching City Hall (DBKU) Mohamed Khaidir Abang and Kuch­ing Division Deputy Resident Dr Cheong Yaw Liang.