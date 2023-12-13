ACS Samarahan to hold Joint Christmas Service

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Dec 13): The Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) Samarahan Branch will hold a Joint Christmas Service on Saturday at 7pm.

A congregation of around 800 is expected for the service at St Francis’ Church here.

“This year, we are grateful to our Lord because once again, we can hold a Christmas Combined Service between the churches in Samarahan,” said branch chairman Pastor Ambrose Liap.

“This year, the Anglican Church and Borneo Evangelical Mission Samarahan Branch will be the organisers.”

He said the service seeks to enable Christians to know each other and strengthen their love for the Lord Jesus Christ in the Christian community.

“It also makes Christians aware that celebrating Christmas is not just a season, but we are the reason,” he stressed.

Father Felix Au will deliver a message based on the theme ‘Jesus, The Promised One’ (Matthew 1:1-18).

“With this opportunity, ACS Samarahan Branch appreciates Farley Samarahan and TopMart Samarahan, who are willing to sponsor towards the event, in the form of snacks,” added Ambrose.

ACS Samarahan consists of six churches registered under ACS as well as several independent churches.