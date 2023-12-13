Amir Hamzah’s appointment as Finance Minister II hailed as wise move

KUCHING (Dec 13): The appointment of Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan as Second Finance Minister is a good and wise decision, said Kota Samarahan Municipal Council chairman Dato Peter Minos.

He said Amir comes with solid credentials, with corporate experience spanning more than 27 years including helming Tenaga Nasional Bhd in 2019 and becoming chief executive officer of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) in 2021.

“He is said to be very sharp and incisive with facts and figures. He knows economics, especially analytical economics. He has a strategic mind, knowing the big picture from the peripherals.

“I think he will focus on how to tackle the rising high cost of living and the falling ringgit value, the two issues that are the big hindrances to current economic progress and development, and the sources of unhappiness among the people right now,” he said.

Minos foresees that once prices are down and ringgit value is up, the sky will brighten up and people can heave a sigh of relief, while other issues will then be sorted out pretty easily.

As such, he believes Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim did a good and wise turn by roping in a good technocrat to look after the country’s finances and economies.

“Give Amir Hamzah as Second Finance Minister the time and space, and he will excel,” said Minos.

Amir Hamzah was yesterday appointed as Finance Minister II in Anwar’s latest Cabinet line-up.

He was earlier sworn in as a senator in the Dewan Negara.