Anwar: No honeymoon period for Cabinet members

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 13): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded all Cabinet members, including those newly appointed, that there is no honeymoon period, and they must continue to carry out their duties to address the issues facing the people.

He said that Cabinet members and the government are also required to eradicate hardcore poverty, master key areas, drive economic growth, and ensure the prosperity of the country.

Anwar noted that these were among the points conveyed during the first meeting of the new Cabinet this morning.

“In this meeting, I emphasised the new responsibilities of each ministry. The meeting also expressed appreciation to former Human Resource Minister V. Sivakumar for his contributions.

“I also emphasised that the focus and priorities must now be more directed and swift in translating the aspirations of the people,” he said in a Facebook post.

The meeting was also attended by new Cabinet ministers, namely Minister of Finance II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Ghani, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, and Human Resource Minister Steven Sim.

Yesterday, Anwar announced a Cabinet reshuffle, which saw the appointment of five new faces to ministerial and deputy ministerial positions.

The Cabinet reshuffle and restructuring of ministries involved the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change, which is now divided into the Ministry of Energy Transition and Public Utilities and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Sustainability.

The Ministry of Communications and Digital was also separated into the Ministry of Digital and the Ministry of Communications.

The reshuffle increased the number of Cabinet members from 28 to 31, while deputy ministers increased from 27 to 29, bringing the total number of members in the Unity Government administration to 60. – Bernama