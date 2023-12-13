Bintulu Bomba to the rescue after woman gets stuck in drain hole

BINTULU (Dec 13): Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel here were summoned to free a woman trapped in a drain hole at a building under construction in Kampung Jepak, here late Tuesday afternoon.

Bintulu Bomba chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad in a statement today said the 54-year-old victim, who works in the vicinity of the area, did not suffer any physical injuries but was left traumatised by her ordeal.

“We dispatched a team to the scene after receiving a distress call at 4.59pm, and upon arrival, immediately began work to extricate the victim.

“Using specialised tools, Bomba personnel broke the upper portion of the drain and were able to free her from her predicament,” he said.

Wan Kamaruddin did not mention how long the woman had been trapped in the drain, or who made the distress call to Bomba.

Also assisting in the extrication were several workers in the area, who also brought a table fan to the location to keep the victim cool during the rescue operation.