Boy killed after car rear-ends stationary lorry in Engkilili

KUCHING (Dec 13): A 16-year-old boy perished after the car he was in rear-ended a stationary lorry near SK Sedarat in Engkilili at around 8.35am this morning.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the lorry had been parked by the roadside while workers moved materials to a nearby construction site.

It said the deceased, identified as Bong Kuet Leong, was successfully extricated from the front passenger seat of the damaged car by firefighters from the Betong fire station at around 9.30am.

“The victim was however pronounced dead by the paramedics,” it added.

Bomba said the deceased’s body was handed over to the police for further action.

Bomba said the car driver was extricated from the vehicle by members of the public and sent to a hospital in an ambulance prior to the arrival of the firefighters.

After ensuring that the area was safe for other road users, the firefighters wrapped up the operation at 9.40am.