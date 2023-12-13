bzBee Consult bags best global campaign award for Sarawak’s Rainforest World Music Festival

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 13): Bumiputera integrated strategic communications agency, bzBee Consult Sdn Bhd, bagged the Global Communication Campaign award at the Davos Communications Awards 2023, for its campaign on Sarawak’s Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF).

The winning campaign, named “Sarawak Rainforest World Music Festival: A Compelling Comeback Story of Sustainability”, focused on the initiatives and efforts of the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) in the revitalisation of the iconic RWMF brand, after a three-year hiatus.

bzBee Consult’s managing director, Prof Mohd Said Bani C.M. Din said the recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the bzBee team in showcasing the story of RWMF2023 as more than just a music festival but as a globally acclaimed event with meaningful cause and commitment to sustainability.

“This win would not have been possible without the support of our client, STB,” he said in a statement.

Said Bani, who is also president of the Public Relations & Communications Association (PRCA) Malaysia, said bzBee’s win also bears witness to the overall development of the PR and communications industry in Malaysia with an increasing number of organisations recognising the importance of effective communication in achieving business success.

“The industry continues to mature with a diverse range of agencies, consultants, and in-house teams offering a wide range of services, including media relations, crisis management, stakeholder engagement, and digital communications,” he added.

The Davos Communications Awards is a global, annual programme organised by the World Communications Forum Association (WCFA) in Davos, Switzerland, to recognise leading communications agencies, professionals, in-house teams and projects that have achieved outstanding success and measurable business outcomes. – Bernama