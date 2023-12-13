China looking forward to working with Sabah – Consul General

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 13): China is looking forward to working with Malaysia, including Sabah, in its goal of creating a global community with a shared future.

Consul General of the Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Huang Shifang, recalled Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had visited President Xi Jinping in Beijing in March this year, and the two leaders had reached a consensus on building a China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

Huang said in Anwar’s speech, he had clearly stated that Malaysia supports China’s development of a theoretical system for the creation of such a community, which is based on the Global Development Initiative (GDI), Global Security Initiative (GSI) and Global Civilization Initiative (GCI).

The Consul General said this shows international consensus on building this community has been growing, especially as it has garnered wide support and recognition among the international community besides Malaysia, including from European countries and regions.

She said at the bilateral level, China and countries including Malaysia, Laos, Myanmar, Indonesia, Thailand, Pakistan, and South Africa have published action plans, released joint statements, or reached important agreements on building communities of shared future.

Huang explained that the objectives of this proposed community include building a world of lasting peace through dialogue and consultation, a world of common security for all through joint efforts, and a world of common prosperity through win-win cooperation.

She further explained that this community pursues the common values of humanity, follows the fundamental path of fostering a new type of international relations, and uses the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as a practical platform.

In this regard, she said China plans to engage and work with more countries and regions to build communities of shared future by, among others, following a peaceful development path, fostering a new type of international relations, and practicing true multilateralism.

“China would only do well when the rest of the world does well. It stands ready to work together with the international community to translate the vision of a global community of shared future into reality at an early date, and to make this planet that we all call home a place of peace, unity, empathy and harmony.

“As both the GDI’s aspiration and the UN’s goal that no country or person should be left behind on the path of development, China looks forward to working together with all other countries such as Malaysia, including Sabah, to expedite the internationalisation of its 2030 agenda and build a global community of development,” she said during an exchange session with the local media at Shangri-La Tanjung Aru here on Wednesday.

Also present was Vice Consul General of the Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Ouyang Huifeng.