Dr Abd Rahman: Govt committed to ensuring accessibility of public premises

KUCHING (Dec 13): The state government is committed to ensuring the accessibility of public premises in Sarawak, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

The Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication said the government wants to ensure that facilities for the disabled are provided not just in urban or town areas.

“Our goal is to ensure all public premises are equipped with facilities for wheelchair users.

“This is crucial to make it easier for them to access public places like banks for their services,” he told reporters after officiating at a Training of Trainers (ToT) Workshop and Access Audit for the Built Environment here today.

He stressed this also included accommodating those who are blind.

“Facilities for those with visual impairments, such as white cane users, need attention.

“We aim to provide amenities that cater to their specific needs,” he said.

Dr Abdul Rahman said there is a legal framework in place to ensure compliance.

“We have local ordinances that make it mandatory for premises owners to provide these facilities.

“Non-compliance will lead to legal action as we are committed to ensuring that the needs of OKU (persons with disabilities) are met,” he said.

He said continuous efforts to enhance accessibility for OKUs in Sarawak are crucial to ensure the state remains inclusive for everyone.

On a related matter, Dr Abdul Rahman said as Sarawak is becoming an ageing state, the needs of senior citizens must also be addressed.

“We are also implementing plans that focus on providing facilities like railings on stairs and ample seating in public parks for our elderly residents.

“While these facilities are already in place, continuous improvement is essential,” he added.

On the workshop, Dr Abdul Rahman said it focused on accessibility needs of the OKU community as well as aimed to train and raise awareness among Kuching residents, especially professionals in the construction industry, development officers, at the local level, government agencies, and professional consultants on various strategies that can be applied to make all public development projects in Kuching more inclusive.

“This is a continuous and concerted effort. We need constant cooperation between the various parties and local authorities, with data and information sharing being key for the successful implementation of these facilities.

“It’s not just a legal obligation but a moral and social responsibility for all parties to work together, making Sarawak and Malaysia more accessible and inclusive,” he added.

Among those present were Kuching North Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman, Pertubuhan Arkitek Malaysia deputy president Adrianta Aziz, and Welfare Department Sarawak director Adana Jed.