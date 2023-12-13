Eight nabbed for suspected involvement in selling contraband ciggies, booze in Miri

MIRI (Dec 13): A total of eight people, including three foreigners were arrested in two separate raids here for suspected involvement in selling contraband cigarettes and alcoholic beverages on Monday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement said the raids were conducted by the Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department’s Wildlife Crime Bureau and the General Operations Force Battalion 12.

“The raiding team also seized various types of cigarettes and brands of alcoholic beverages,” he added.

Alexson said the suspects, aged between 20 and 45, were taken to Miri Central police station for investigation, adding the police are investigating the case under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

Alexson reminded the public not to buy or sell contraband items and to report any suspicious activities to the police.

“Stern action will be taken against those found to be involved in these activities,” he said.