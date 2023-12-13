Former national basketball player Vincent Lai perishes in early morning accident

KUCHING (Dec 13): Former national basketball player Vincent Lai, 38, succumbed to injuries after a traffic accident early this morning.

According to sources, the accident happened around 1am at Jalan Tun Jugah here, where Lai was believed to have lost control of his vehicle before crashing it into the road divider.

An emergency and rescue team were called to the scene of the crash and Lai was extricated from the wrecked vehicle before being brought to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Despite immediate efforts of the medical team to treat Lai, he eventually succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead around 7am.

Friends, former teammates and fans have taken to social media to express their grief and commemorate the legacy of the late athlete.

Lai’s contributions to Malaysian basketball were significant, and his absence will undoubtedly be felt deeply by those who knew him.

The circumstances surrounding the accident were still being investigated.