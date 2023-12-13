Govt should take control of KKIA management – Liew

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 13): Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew has suggested that the State Government look into the possibility of taking control of the management of the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) in view of its current situation.

She said the proposed management takeover by a State-owned company or a government-linked company (GLC) in order to provide more efficient and effective services as well as user-friendly facilities at the KKIA is urgent, and that this change is only possible through a reputable airport management service provider.

Liew’s contention is that Sabah has waited too long for improvements to be made to the KKIA but to no avail.

“KKIA is the second largest airport in the country. Having an international airport with poor facilities is unacceptable. It is very embarrassing when thousands of tourists arrive on our shores only to be greeted with insufficient and below par services or facilities.

“Sabah is one of the favoured destinations for domestic and international tourists in the region. We can’t wait any longer as the airport will soon reach its maximum capacity at the current rate of our tourism growth. KKIA reached its maximum capacity of nine million passengers in 2019 (pre-pandemic level).

“As such, the existing facilities are not only inadequate but also far from satisfactory, and therefore, in urgent need of refurbishment. The repeated request from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment for upgrading works on the airport has not been handled properly,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

Problems relating to the airport’s lighting, air-conditioning, toilets, baggage trolleys, carousels, and public announcement (PA) system have not been effectively addressed. Furthermore, the available spaces designated for food outlets at the airport have not been fully utilised.

Liew said she had brought up these pertinent issues with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, and he agreed on the pressing need to improve the facilities in KKIA.

She hoped both the State and Federal Governments would follow up on calls to upgrade the present KKIA terminal, given the rising number of domestic and international visitor arrivals to Sabah.

“With improved air connectivity and increased flight frequency per week, coupled with chartered flights, we are likely to exceed the 2.2 million target set for 2023. Sabah aims to have 2.8 million visitor arrivals in the year 2024,” she said.

On the proposed relocation of the KKIA to Tuaran, the minister said based on public feedback and travellers’ reviews, Tuaran is an ideal location by virtue of several factors.

“Firstly, Tuaran is about 40km from the state capital while Kimanis (for the proposed new airport) is about 80km from Kota Kinabalu. The district also boasts a stretch of natural beach and a five-star international resort hotel with a beautiful beach front,” Liew said.

Meanwhile, she said a number of tourism-related development projects are expected to commence in 2024. These are the new chalets on Pulau Manukan, a facelift to the Lok Kawi Wildlife Park, upgrading of the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre and Poring Hot Spring, the proposed Cultural Village in Kinarut, new Wisma Budaya building and proposed Elephant Food Corridor in the Lower Kinabatangan Wildlife Sanctuary.

“At the same time, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment together with the Sabah Tourism Board (STB), will look into the development of new tourism products in the state (relating to sports and medical tourism), a safari wildlife tour and a durian tasting venue, among others,” Liew added.