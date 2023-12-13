Jln Penrissen’s Neon Trend Market launches with lighting of giant Christmas tree

KUCHING (Dec 13): The Neon Trend Market has been officially launched with the lighting of its giant Christmas tree at Lee Ling Heights at Jalan Penrissen here tonight.

The event saw Batu Kitang assemblyman Dato Lo Khere Chiang, representing Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, who launched the market.

In his speech, Lo underscored the remarkable religious harmony prevailing in Sarawak.

“Religion has never been a big issue among our people in Sarawak. We have to look after the interests of every community and every faith.

“But we must not take things for granted despite the fact that only in Sarawak that we have Unifor, only in Sarawak the GPS (government) takes care of other religions other than Islam, and we can’t find this in any other part of Malaysia.

“It’s all by the grace of God that we have what we have today – a good government that takes care of every religion, every corner of the community,” he said.

In this regard, Lo urged Sarawakians to always appreciate peace and harmony.

“We are grateful that our society comprises various ethnicities and religions that can celebrate their festivities peacefully. Cultural diversity is not an obstacle; it is the foundation of a united and harmonious society based on mutual respect,” he said.

The event saw various communities coming together, including the Malays, Chinese, Ibans, Bidayuhs as well as the Indians, to celebrate the launch of the Neon Trend Market.

Lo took the opportunity to remind everyone to face political and economic challenges with unity and determination to ensure Sarawak’s continued peace and prosperity.

“Christmas is a celebration for all, and I would like to wish everybody a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year,” he added.

Also present at the event were organising chairman Albert Lee, community leaders and councillors.