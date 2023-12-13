Kim Swee denies key players will leave Sabah FC

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 13): Datuk Ong Kim Swee has denied reports in various social media platforms that several key players from the current Sabah FC squad will leave for new teams next season.

“Let me explain, many of the players have contracts to keep playing with Sabah FC until the end of 2024.

“We can’t read too much into rumours or what has been circling in social media linking our players to other team.

“If there are any teams who are interested in signing Sabah FC players, I ask that they do it professionally.

“We know we are already at the tail-end of the season so it is normal for teams to scout for players. However, with important games coming up for us, I don’t want my players to be distracted by all these.

“I hope everyone is clear about that,” said the head coach at a press conference on Wednesday.

Kim Swee added he would discuss with the top management regarding the team’s future once they have completed the two matches against PSM Makassar and Kedah.

Kim Swee also said Sabah FC will not take the game against PSM Makassar lightly as the Rhinos look to conclude the AFC Cup Group H fixture on a high note.

The Rhinos have already secured the ASEAN Zone semifinal spot but Kim Swee said the squad must still produce the desired result at the Likas Stadium on Thursday night to maintain their winning momentum.

Furthermore, the Rhinos face a must win Super League clash against Kedah Darul Aman FC here on Sunday and a good result in the AFC Cup would certainly boost the players’ confidence going into the game.

“It will be the last game (in the AFC Cup group stage) and an important one too as we want to extend the momentum from our last match against Hougang United with one eye on Sunday’s game against Kedah,” he said.

Kim Swee stressed that there will not be any drastic changes to the squad to face Indonesian clubside PSM Makassar.

He said many of the players are available for selection except for Gary Steven Robbart and Gabriel Peres who are doubtful through injuries.

“Although we have qualified and as I’ve said earlier, we need to maintain the momentum. It is very important that whoever is picked for the game will be able to carry out their tasks efficiently.

“It is important because we don’t want to drop points,” added Kim Swee.

In the first meeting between the teams, Sabah FC claimed a 5-1 win over PSM Makassar in Bali.

The victory was one of the four Sabah FC have registered in the group where they have an unassailable 12 points from five matches.

PSM Makassar and Vietnam side Haiphong FC are levelled on seven points followed by Singapore representatives Hougang United on three points.