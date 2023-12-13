Lawas enforcement officer claims trial to seven bribery charges

LIMBANG (Dec 13): An enforcement officer of a government department in Lawas was slapped with seven charges of bribery amounting to RM22,750 by the Sessions Court here today.

The accused, 39, was charged by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for bribery to refrain from taking legal action against a lorry transport company between January 2019 and December 2020.

He pleaded not guilty and claimed trial after the charges were read to him before Judge Steve Ritikos.

All the offenses were charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code in January to December 2019, and January to December 2020.

The court allowed the accused to be released on a RM7,000 bail with two sureties, and mention of the case has been fixed on March 25 next year.

Prosecuting officer Noor Afiqah Yusuf brought the charges against the suspect who was unrepresented.

In another case, the same court convicted and fined a security officer of a government agency RM2,000 for accepting a RM500 bribe.

The accused pleaded guilty to a charge of accepting a RM500 bribe from an individual while he was on duty at a government department in Lawas in May 2019.

According to the brief facts of the case, he had accepted a bribe from an individual to refrain from taking action for the violation in renewal of fire extinguishers.

Java Milu prosecuted for MACC in this case.