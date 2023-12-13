Lions clubs plant 1,000 trees at Sabal Forest Reserve

MIRI (Dec 13): Eight Lions clubs in Kuching successfully organised a tree-planting project on Nov 26 at Sabal Forest Reserve, Simunjan during which a total of 1,000 trees were planted.

The event, known as Lions Clubs’ 1,000 Trees Planting Project, was a collaboration with the Sarawak Forest Department.

The participating clubs were Lions Clubs of Kuching Host; Lions Club of Serian, Lions Club of Kuching Metro, Lions Club of Kuching Stampin-Pending, Lions Club of Kuching Allamanda, Lions Club of Kuching Ixora, Lions Club of Kuching-Kota Samarahan, and Lions Club of Kuching Elite.

District Governor Kapitan Ronny Hiew, who officiated the project, dedicated the success of the project to the strong dedication and support of the club members and friends.

“The success of the 1,000 Trees Planting Project stands as a testament to the collective efforts and collaborative spirit of everyone involved.

“We have achieved a remarkable accomplishment, and our sincere gratitude goes to every individual who contributed to this meaningful cause.

“Their active involvement has made a significant impact on our environment and community, and we are proud of the collective effort that has brought us to this successful outcome,” he said in his speech.

Hiew added that as a non-governmental organisation, Lions Club is committed to continuing the work towards environmental sustainability and community development.

“We look forward to future initiatives and collaborations that will further our mission of creating a positive impact on our environment and society,” he added.