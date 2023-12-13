Miri police: No foul play in man found dead near bus stop

MIRI (Dec 13): Police have classified the death of a man, whose body was found next to a bus stop along Jalan Miri-Pujut today, as sudden death.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement said this was after the sister of the deceased informed police that her brother suffered from Hepatitis C and chronic kidney disease.

“A police team dispatched to the scene found no criminal elements in the death of the 51-year-old man.

“We have classified the case as sudden death pending a post-mortem,” he said.

Earlier, a video showing the man’s body – fully-clothed and lying face down – next to the bus stop made its rounds on social media.