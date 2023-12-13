MPP encourages underprivileged families to apply for its House Repair for the Poor Programme

KUCHING (Dec 13): The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) is encouraging underprivileged families to apply for the council’s House Repair for the Poor Programme.

However, the house owner must be registered in e-Kasih to qualify for the programme, MPP municipal secretary Ita Ling stated.

“As long as they are impoverished and their house is in disrepair, their name must be included in e-Kasih to apply for the programme. Eligible applicants from all over MPP’s jurisdiction from e-Kasih can apply,” she said after the official handover of two completed houses in Batu Kawa Resettlement Scheme Phase (B) here yesterday.

Also present was MPP chairman Tan Kai, who handed over the completed houses to Kuan Kim Fung and Paya Jantan.

Ting also said MPP had received 43 applications for next year, with applications still open for eligible residents.

Interested applicants can visit MPP or download the form from their website, after which the council will help process and submit the forms to the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), she added.

“Among the eligibility criteria are residing within the MPP jurisdiction, the house they inhabit is in dilapidated condition but must be habitable and suitable for repair, and they must own the land or house.

“If the land or house they inhabit is not owned by them, then approval from the land or house owner must be obtained,” said Ting.

Since 2016, a total of 225 underprivileged families have had their living conditions improved by MPP through its House Repair for the Poor Programme.

The initiative, which is funded by KPKT, aims to alleviate poverty by repairing dilapidated homes within the council’s jurisdiction.

“The allocation for home repairs has increased to RM17,000 per house, covering various types of home repairs, including roof repairs or replacements, walls, ceilings, floors, windows, stairs and toilets or sanitation.

“Given the rising prices, the focus is often on repairing roofs due to leaks. Despite working on homes for the less fortunate, we prioritise using good-quality materials to ensure durability,” said Ting.

Aside from downloading the application form through MPP’s official website, eligible residents are encouraged to contact MPP’s Valuation and Rating Division at 082-615566 for more information.