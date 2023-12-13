MPs, Senators should be role models, quit smoking, says Lukanisman

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 13): Members of Parliament and the Senate are advised to be role models in the government’s efforts to eliminate the smoking habit in society.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said this was important and in line with their position as members of the highest legislative body in the country.

He said the matter should be given attention by Dewan Negara (Senate) and Dewan Rakyat (Parliament) as many of their members are heavy smokers.

“Enforcement of the law (Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill 2023) should be taken seriously,” he said and suggested Dewan Negara president Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar advise smokers among senators and the parliamentary members to quit the habit.

Lukanisman said this during the oral answer session in the Dewan Negara when responding to a supplementary question from Senator Dr Wan Martina Wan Yusoff who wanted to know measures taken by the government to ensure enforcement of the law can curb the increase in smoking among the young generation. – Bernama