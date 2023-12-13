New HR Minister determined to lift dignity of workers in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 13): New Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong is determined to lift the dignity of workers in Malaysia, irrespective of race and religion.

“We will stand together with the workers,” he told reporters after clocking in to mark his official start at the ministry here today.

Sim, who was previously the Deputy Finance Minister, was appointed as Minister of Human Resources following a Cabinet reshuffle that was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday, replacing V. Sivakumar who was dropped.

Sim arrived at the Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) at about 1.15 pm and was greeted by the ministry staff. Also clocking in was Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad, who was previously the Deputy Works Minister.

Sim said the fate of employers and workers is interlinked and is not egocentric, adding that if workers are not protected then it will affect the company in terms of productivity.

“In an era of restructuring the economy under the Malaysia Madani framework, the focus is generally on the development of skills, worker welfare and productivity,” he said.

Sim said that he, Abdul Rahman and the ministry’s staff would scrutinise efforts carried out previously and study plans for the future. – Bernama