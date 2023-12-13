Pertama Tuition Centre holding series of SPM Booster Masterclasses

KUCHING (Dec 13): In a dedicated effort to bolster academic excellence and contribute to the local community, Pertama Tuition Centre here is holding a series of SPM Booster Masterclasses, taught by experienced teachers and tailored for Form 5 students.

Scheduled to take place from Dec 18-20 at i-CATS University College and from Dec 27-28 at Pertama Tuition Centre, the masterclasses will feature six expert teachers in the following subjects: Bahasa Melayu (BM), Sejarah, English, Mathematics and Chemistry.

As part of their belief in making education equitable for all, Pertama Tuition Centre is also sponsoring students from low-income families who require assistance in these subjects.

Any student from a low-income background who would like to benefit from these masterclasses is welcome to scan the QR code to register and apply for financial sponsorship.

The masterclasses offer active learning with instant feedback, comprehensive exam paper practice, fun hands-on activities and also provides food, refreshments and materials.

Kicking off on Dec 18 from 9am to 5.30pm, the series of masterclasses will begin with BM which will be taught by Cikgu Rosni and Cikgu Khairul — both experienced schoolteachers — who will share various tips and strategies for Ujian Bertulis, Ujian Bertutur and Ujian Mendengar.

On Dec 19 from 9am to 5.30pm, there will be a Sejarah subject masterclass by Cikgu Adibah, a fun and engaging Sejarah schoolteacher who has helped hundreds of students excel in the subject using gamification techniques.

Following that, on Dec 20 from 9am to 5.30pm, Jarod Yong, a vibrant English schoolteacher and renowned SPM and TEDx Speaker, will be sharing strategic insights on how to ace SPM English 1119.

On Dec 27 and 28 from 9am to 12.30pm, Wong Hui Fui, a dedicated and patient Mathematics schoolteacher with years of experience, will be imparting her knowledge in answering techniques, key focus topics and calculator tips and tricks in the Mathematics masterclass.

On the same day, Dr Yasoktaran, an enthusiastic and effective tutor who inspires many, will be teaching the Chemistry masterclass from 6pm to 9.30pm where he will offer insights on potential exam topics, target questions, skills and strategies to score valuable marks in the subject.

Meanwhile on Dec 2, Pertama Tuition Centre held a Parent-Teacher Day involving about 200 parents and students, where parents had individual conferences with their children’s respective subject teachers to discuss their child’s current learning progress and areas of celebration and improvement.

Pertama Tuition Centre, with their motto ‘Knowledge and Vision towards Progress’ has been steadily building their foundation for the past 28 years with their mission to bring quality education to children.

Its chairwoman and principal Grace Yong hopes that Pertama Tuition Centre can continue to nurture, impact and educate more students to love and to share, giving more love to the community and society.

Their goal is not just to provide quality education but also to build positive character in their students and Pertama aims to be a beacon in their community for generations to come.

The tuition centre has also launched their 2024 enrolment for kindergarten, primary and secondary school, offering both national and international syllabi.

Subjects offered include BM, English, Mathematics, Science, Chinese, Additional Mathematics, Chemistry and Sejarah.

Those who are interested in participating in the SPM Booster Masterclasses can scan the QR code to register. Inquiries can be made by contacting Pertama Tuition Centre via WhatsApp (017-9492928), phone (082-571036), and email ([email protected]).

Members of the public can also find Pertama Tuition Centre on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PertamaTC), Instagram (@pertama.tc), or visit the Centre at 1st Floor, Block B, Lot 7898-7899, Queen’s Court (behind Emart King Centre) Jalan Wan Alwi.