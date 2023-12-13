Prices of petrol, diesel remain unchanged until Dec 20

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 13): The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol as well as diesel will remain unchanged at RM3.47, RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively from Dec 14 to 20.

The Finance Ministry in a statement today said the prices were fixed based on the weekly retail price of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“To protect the consumers from the increase in price globally, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price for both products has increased beyond the current ceiling price,” it said.

The statement said the Government will continue to monitor the trend of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people. – Bernama