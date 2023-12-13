Renewed border trade agreement to boost Malaysia-Indonesia economic activities, says deputy minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 13): The renewed Border Trade Agreement (BTA) between Malaysia and Indonesia is expected to facilitate and revitalise the economic activities and trade between both countries.

It will subsequently contribute to the increase in the socio-economy of the residents at the Malaysia-Indonesia border in the Borneo region, as well as strengthen and foster closer relations between the two nations, said Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Liew Chin Tong.

He was responding to Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian on the government’s efforts to improve the trade agreement or economic cooperation between Indonesia and Malaysia specifically in the Borneo region.

Liew said the BTA which was streamlined and improved was signed on June 8, 2023 in Putrajaya after 53 years, the first time it has been updated since being implemented in 1970.

“The BTA has been reviewed and negotiated since 2009 to ensure it is relevant and appropriate to keep up with the times,” he said. – Bernama