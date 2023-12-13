Sarawak govt, Imperial College London to explore human capital training collaborations

KUCHING (Dec 13): The Sarawak government and Imperial College London have agreed to pursue further discussions on collaborations in human capital training on technical expertise in specialised industries.

The agreement came following Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan’s visit to the university in London recently.

According to a news release, the International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister led a Sarawak delegation to the university where they were briefed on the latest development in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR) technology as well as CO2 plant and net zero labs.

Awang Tengah was also shown the various research by Imperial College London, including the Carbon Capture and Carbon Storage technology, which is currently being piloted at the college.

Among those present were State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki as well as International Trade, Industry and Investment Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh.

Awang Tengah’s visit came following the Sarawak delegation’s recent participation at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, which revolved around technology and innovation, inclusion, frontline communities, and finance.